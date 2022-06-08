Naree Tantasathien nominated as first woman attorney general

Department of Legal Counsel director-general Naree Tantasathien has been nominated as the next attorney general and will be the first woman to hold the position. (Photo: Office of the Attorney General)

The Public Prosecution Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the nomination of the director-general of the Department of Legal Counsel, Naree Tantasathien, as the country's 17th attorney-general and first woman to hold the position.

Ms Naree will replace Singchai Thaninson, who turns 65 in fiscal 2022, the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement announcing the nomination.

Under Section 39 of the 2010 Public Prosecutors Act, Mr Sinchai will be replaced as attorney general on Oct 1 this year and become a senior prosecutor.

The Office of the Attorney General will send a letter notifying the Senate speaker of the nomination, which will be put to a meeting of the Senate for approval. After Senate approval, her name will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal command appointing her attorney general.

Ms Naree started work in 1985, serving at the Department of Thonburi Criminal Litigation, the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Legal Counsel.

The many important cases and assignments she has handled include the Saudi jewellery theft, the murder of Saudi diplomats, energy contracts, contracts for commercial development, joint investment contracts and Covid-19 vaccination procurement contracts.