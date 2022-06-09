Suvarnabhumi prepares more staff, counters to handle more travellers

Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 5, 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Suvarnabhumi airport has made adjustments to cope with the sharp increase in passenger volumes, following the lifting of travel rules and Covid-19 restrictions as of June 1.

Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Thursday that Suvarnabhumi is expected to handle a daily average of 70,000 passengers this month, with 240 international and 220 domestic flights a day. The projected tally comprises 42,000 international passengers and 28,000 domestic travellers.

The airport had deployed more staff and had 318 check-in counters together with 196 common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks and 42 common-use bag drops (CUBD) to facilitate an increase in passenger numbers, Mr Kittipong said.

Airline ticket counters are open three hours in advance to ease passenger congestion, particularly during rush hours, he added.

Last week, a passenger on a Thai Airways International (THAI) flight departing from Suvarnabhumi posted a video online depicting a lengthy queue for check-in, claiming some people had to wait over three hours to board.