Prayut hails Lao help in crime fight

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, right, welcomes Laos National Defence Minister Gen Chansamone Chanyalath at Government House on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked Laos for cooperating with Thai authorities to suppress crime along the Thai-Lao border and crack down on transnational call centre scams.

Defence Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich disclosed on Thursday that Gen Prayut had welcomed Laos National Defence Minister Gen Chansamone Chanyalath at Government House for a meeting of the Thai-Lao General Border Commission.

The prime minister praised the success of a joint operation between the two sides to suppress crimes along their shared border areas, especially the call centre scam gangs which have their base of operations in the Golden Triangle in northern Laos.

Gen Prayut also welcomed Lao troops to receive military training from Thailand, as part of closer collaboration between the two respective armed forces.

He said the Thai army is ready to support a project to strengthen security at border villages in cooperation with their Lao counterpart, in a bid to further cement bilateral ties and foster peace.

Gen Chansamone said Laos in turn appreciated Thailand's help in enhancing peace along the border through tackling drug trafficking, illegal migration and strengthening defence cooperation.

The two countries have made significant exchanges in such fields as education, culture and sports, with Thailand notably sharing agricultural knowledge with farmers and experts in Laos.

Gen Chansamone also hailed the China-Laos Railway as a positive development connecting Southeast Asia more closely with China.

The government's decision to reopen nine border checkpoints with Thailand has stimulated the local economies of both countries, he added.