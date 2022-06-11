Delay sought for child seat law

Enforcement of a law on mandatory car seats for children under six may be delayed as the Royal Thai Police (RTP) have yet to issue regulatory details.

The relevant act stipulates that children under six years old or whose height is below 135 centimetres must be restrained in a car seat, a special seat or by other means for their safety in a moving vehicle. The requirement was published in the Royal Gazette which sets the enforcement deadline within 120 days, extendable by another 90 days. The law will come into effect on Sept 5 and violators must pay a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

But Nikorn Chamnong, deputy chairman of a House committee scrutinising changes to the relevant act, said the RTP has sought postponement of the law as they found that car seats on the market have standardisation problems and those that meet the UN's safety standards are expensive and priced at around 20,000 baht. He said the committee has asked the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to come up with national standards for child car seats.