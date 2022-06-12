2,474 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

Tourists spend their weekend at Khao Lak, a well-known surf spot in Takua Pha district of Phangnga province. The tourism sector is rebounding due to the easing of Covid-19 measures. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

The country registered 2,474 more Covid-19 cases and 20 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,501 new cases and 28 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All were local cases.

On Saturday, 4,236 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,484,863 Covid-19 cases, including 2,261,428 cases this year, with 4,432,199 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,334 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,636 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.