"Third gender" acceptable to Thai society: Poll

A large majority of respondents say people of a "third gender" are acceptable to them, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on June 8-10 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their attitude toward people of a "third gender".



Asked whether people of a "third gender" are acceptable to them as friends or colleagues at workplaces, 92.82% said "yes" and 7.18% said "no."



Asked what if a member of their family is a "third gender", 90.61% said he or she would be acceptable to them; 9.31% said "no"; and 0.08% had no answers or were uncertain.



To the question whether people of a "third gender" should be allowed to change the titles preceding their names, 63.59% said "yes"; 36.18% "no"; and 0.23% had no answers or were uncertain.



Of the 833 respondents who agreed with allowing people of a "third gender" to change their name titles, when asked which groups should be allowed to do so, 57.62% said all groups and 42.38% said only those who have undergone sex changes should be allowed.



Asked about having a law to legalise same-sex marriage, 79.62% agreed with it and 20.38% disagreed.



Asked whether there should be an additional gender marking in official papers to be filled up by people of a "third gender", 77.63% said "yes"; 22.14% said "no"; and 0.23% had no answers or were uncertain.