Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Inter-provincial bus firms 'forced' to axe routes
Thailand
General

Inter-provincial bus firms 'forced' to axe routes

published : 13 Jun 2022 at 06:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Operators of inter-provincial buses will reduce or halt services along certain routes due to the increase in the price of diesel fuel, said Pichet Jiamburaset, president of the Thai Bus Business Association.

He said the private operators cannot cope with rising costs linked to the rising fuel price, which has risen from 27 baht per litre in 2017, to 34 baht.

If the services were to continue, they would shoulder about 1,400 baht for fuel among other rising costs, he said.

Mr Pichet said their call for government assistance has not yet been answered, so the operators have decided to cut or stop services along certain routes.

The measure is their only option, under circumstances that may force some to completely shut down operations, he said.

Meanwhile, Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij has come up with a three-point proposal to help people affected by soaring fuel prices, including modifying the kingdom's refining margin ceiling.

Drivers pay the refinery margin when they fill up at petrol stations and it is considered a cost added to the price of refined crude oil, he said.

Mr Korn said the refining margin has increased almost 10 times per litre, standing at 8.5 baht on Friday, compared with 0.87 baht on June 10 last year and 0.88 baht on June 10 in 2020.

The former finance minister said a higher margin serves as a financial burden on consumers and the Oil Fuel Fund, which subsidises oil prices and is 86 billion baht in the red.

He said the government should consider fairer pricing structures for firms under the state-owned PTT Plc.

The other two points are the introduction of a windfall tax law and an energy-saving campaign after the first four months of the year registered a 15% increase in fuel consumption.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1,801 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

The country registered 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,801 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

07:50
Thailand

Taxis green-lighted to cut meters out of town

Bangkok-registered taxis are allowed to not use meters when providing services outside seven key provinces for flexibility in service, says the Department of Land Transport.

06:44
Auto

Several hurdles remain for local EV market

The state passed an incentive package for electric cars, but high prices and lack of charging infrastructure hinder buyers.

06:39