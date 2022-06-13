Section
Taiwan murder suspect 'likely' fled to Thailand
Thai police expect to receive a request from Taiwan authorities on Monday for help in tracking down a man suspected of murdering a Thai couple whose bodies were found last week in a parked car outside the Taoyuan high-speed rail station.

Pol Maj Gen Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the Royal Thai Police's foreign affairs division, on Sunday said Taiwanese officials believe the culprit to be a Thai national who fled to Thailand shortly after committing the crime.

He said a letter is expected on Monday and that even though Thailand and Taiwan have no extradition treaty, police are ready to co-operate fully with any such request in relation to the murder of the couple whose bodies were found on Friday.

According to Radio Taiwan International (RTI), bruises on the bodies suggest the couple may have been beaten to death elsewhere. The assailant may have put the bodies in their car and dumped it near the train station. They were believed to have been killed two days earlier and the woman was found to be pregnant with twins. Taiwan police suspect they were killed by a Thai man, a family friend, over a financial dispute involving a recruitment business.

The trio reportedly met to settle the dispute last Wednesday and the wife was seen on security camera footage in New Taipei City's Tucheng district, where the attack allegedly took place. CCTV footage on June 9 showed a man emerging from a BMW sedan at 4.50am.

The suspect most likely fled on a scheduled flight to Thailand.

