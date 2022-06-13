Resumption of Khon Kaen-Vientiane bus service postponed

A Khon Kaen-Vientiane bus sits idle at the bus terminal in Khon Kaen province. The planned resumption of the service has been postponed indefinitely from June 15.

KHON KAEN: The planned resumption of the bus service between Khon Kaen and Vientiane on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of problems on the Lao side, a Transport Company official said on Monday.

The Khon Kaen-Vientiane service, operated by the state-owned Transport Company and a Lao company, was halted more than two years ago following the arrival of Covid-19.

With the pandemic receding, the two sides had agreed to resume the service on June 15.



However, a Transport Company official at the Khon Kaen terminal, Siriporn Supaso, said on Monday it had been further delayed.

The Lao partner was not ready, citing the weakening of the kip currency from 250 to 450 kip per baht and the higher fuel prices, he said. The Lao side wanted the fare to go up by 20 baht.

Another reason cited was that the number of tourists was likely to be low as the rainy season had begun, Ms Siriporn said.



She said the two sides would meet later to decide when to resume the service.



The Transport Company was ready in terms of staff, travel documents, safety standards and health measures against Covid-19, Ms Siriporn said.