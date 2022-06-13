Cannabis fair sees overwhelming demand

Visitors leave the cannabis fair with cannabis seedlings, at Chang International Circuit in Muang district of Buri Ram over the weekend. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Demand for cannabis seedlings exceeded supplies at a cannabis fair in Muang district over the weekend.

The public health office of the northeastern province reported that some visitors to the "360° Cannabis & Hemp for the People" fair at Chang International Circuit received free seedlings and other were able to buy the plants at the fair, from Friday to Sunday.

The Department of Agriculture handed out about 1,000 cannabis seedlings, while the private sector and community enterprises sold plants at the fair. Many people registered on a waiting list for free cannabis seedlings with the department. They wanted to grow cannabis for household use.

According to the Buri Ram provincial health office, the fair attracted 66,888 visitors and 218,790 viewers online. The sales of cannabis seedlings and related products was worth nearly 10 million baht for the three-day event.

The office said that there were no reports of any undesirable side effects among cannabis consumers and it was educating local people on the safe use of cannabis.