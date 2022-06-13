Couple dead in mysterious circumstances

Rescuers remove one of the two bodies found at a house in Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday morning. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man and his wife were found dead in mysterious circumstances at their house in Wang Nam Khieo district on Monday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Tawatchai Boonyapapong, duty officer at Wang Nam Khieo, said police and rescuers from Hook 31 rescue unit were called to house 208 in Moo 8 village of tambon Thai Samakkhi about 10am.

The house was on a hill slope. They found a dead man in the toilet, wearing a black T-shirt and a towel. He was Tawatchai Un-ob, aged 43. He had died drooling from the mouth.



In the bedroom, they found a dead woman lying on a mattress. She was Eed Danklang, 58. She was wearing a white T-shirt and white jeans. She also died drooling.

There were no signs of violence.

Friends and relatives said the two had long lived together as husband and wife. Tawatchai was a habitual drinker who went to a community shop for liquor every morning.

When he did not show up at the shop on Monday morning people went to his house, and discovered their bodies.

The bodies were sent to Wang Nam Khieo Hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.