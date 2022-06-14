Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cobra Gold military drills back to full scale next year
Thailand
General

Cobra Gold military drills back to full scale next year

published : 14 Jun 2022 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walk past an honour guard before their meeting at the Defence Ministry on Monday.  Apichart Jinakul
United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walk past an honour guard before their meeting at the Defence Ministry on Monday.  Apichart Jinakul

The US-Thai Cobra Gold military exercise will be held as a full-scale drill next year after it was scaled back due to the pandemic, said Defence Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich on Monday.

Gen Kongcheep did not go into details about next year's exercises, only saying Thailand and the US agreed to host it as a full-sized drill which would include cyber warfare training.

Cobra Gold is one of the world's longest-running international exercises. It is also the largest multinational military exercise in Southeast Asia.

Gen Kongcheep also disclosed the outcome of the talks between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday. Gen Austin paid an official visit to Thailand and leaves today. It was his first visit to Thailand as defence secretary.

The prime minister also met Gen Austin in Washington, DC last month.

Gen Kongcheep said Gen Prayut told Gen Austin that Thailand has long adhered to supporting the role of the US in complying with international laws, including saving Myanmar refugees.

Meanwhile, Gen Austin affirmed the US will constantly strengthen Thailand's military with technology, training, weapons and defence industry development, Gen Kongcheep said.

He added that Gen Austin and Gen Prayut reaffirmed the Joint Vision Statement 2020 for the US–Thai Defense Alliance which is a treaty alliance aimed at enabling stability, prosperity and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific region in support of an inclusive and rules-based international order.

Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, also visited Thailand from June 7-9 to take part in the first-ever 2022 US-Thailand Senior Leader Dialogue (SLD).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

PM urges demonstrators to obey the law

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged protesters to obey the law yesterday, saying the police are capable of defending themselves if they are attacked by anti-government protesters.

07:02
Thailand

Alleged Taiwan murderer reportedly in Chiang Mai

The brother of a Thai woman murdered along with her husband in Taiwan has asked the Provincial Police Region 5 yesterday to track down the suspected killer who reportedly fled to Chiang Mai.

06:26
Business

Cryptocurrency values gashed in massive sell-off

Cryptocurrencies and global stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors expect the Federal Reserve to implement sharper rate hikes at its June meeting after US inflation hit 8.6% in May.

06:12