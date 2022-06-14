Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Senior judge found dead in Songkhla house
Thailand
General

Senior judge found dead in Songkhla house

published : 14 Jun 2022 at 10:40

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police examine a house in Songkhla's Muang district where a senior judge was found dead on Monday night, probably as the result of an underlying disease. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Police examine a house in Songkhla's Muang district where a senior judge was found dead on Monday night, probably as the result of an underlying disease. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A senior judge was found dead in his house in Muang district of this southern province on Monday night by his wife, police said. He was believed to have died from a chronic disease.

Pol Col Puwara Kaewparat, the Muang police chief, said he led a police team to house No 9/12 at Moo 3 village in tambon Ko Yo of Muang district after the judge's death was discovered at about 8pm.

The judge, Sumeth Raksapakdi, 65, a senior judge at the Court of Appeal Region 9, was found lying face down on the second floor balcony, with blood oozing from the mouth.

Forensic police and doctors from Songkhla Hospital were called to the house to conduct an examination. After four hours, they determined the judge most likely died from an underlying disease. There were no traces of him being physically attacked. The blood from the mouth was from believed to be from coughing.

Sumeth was alone in the house when he died. When his wife returned home, she found his body and called the police.

Pol Col Puwara said the body had been sent to the hospital for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of his death.

Sumeth was a former judge at the Supreme Court and a deputy chief justice of the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 9. His was most recently a senior judge at the Court of Appeal Region 9.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Life

Malaysia, Indonesia ban Pixar movie 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple

LOS ANGELES: Fourteen Middle Eastern and Asian countries will not show Walt Disney Co's new Pixar movie "Lightyear" when it hits cinemas this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

11:55
Business

Asian stocks sink again as inflation panic grips world markets

Equity markets tumbled again Tuesday to extend a global rout fuelled by fears of recession, with the Federal Reserve preparing to ramp up interest rates as inflation shows no sign of slowing.

10:42
Thailand

Senior judge found dead in Songkhla house

SONGKHLA: A senior judge was found dead in his house in Muang district of this southern province on Monday night by his wife, police said. He was believed to have died from a chronic disease.

10:40