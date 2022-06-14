Prayut wants end to city bus shortage

A commuter waits, and waits, for a bus in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Transport Ministry to solve the problem of a shortage of Bangkok city buses and bus crews.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen Prayut said he had followed news about the shortage of buses, drivers and fare collectors of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority causing long waits for commuters.

So, he had instructed the Transport Ministry to take action to solve the problem.

He suggested the bus agency hire temporary staff while awaiting the arrival of new high-tech buses that require fewer people to operate them.