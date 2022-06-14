Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut wants end to city bus shortage
Thailand
General

Prayut wants end to city bus shortage

published : 14 Jun 2022 at 17:14

writer: Online Reporters

A commuter waits, and waits, for a bus in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A commuter waits, and waits, for a bus in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Transport Ministry to solve the problem of a shortage of Bangkok city buses and bus crews.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen Prayut said he had followed news about the shortage of buses, drivers and fare collectors of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority causing long waits for commuters.

So, he had instructed the Transport Ministry to take action to solve the problem.

He suggested the bus agency hire temporary staff while awaiting the arrival of new high-tech buses that require fewer people to operate them. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

OnlyFans video porn a 'stain' on district's reputation

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are threatening severe legal punishment for a couple featured having sex on a subscription-based OnlyFans social media channel while on vacation in Wang Nam Khieo district.

17:57
Thailand

Cabinet approves lifting arrival/departure card requirement

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to temporarily lift the requirement for tourists to fill in a TM6 arrival/departure card, to ease overcrowding at airports.

17:37
Business

After squawks of protest, Malaysia eases chicken export ban

Malaysia partially lifted on Tuesday a ban on chicken exports that was aimed at fighting domestic shortages but sent prices soaring in neighbouring Singapore, sparking squawks of protest. Malaysia partially lifted on Tuesday a ban on chicken exports that was aimed at fighting domestic shortages but sent prices soaring in neighbouring Singapore, sparking squawks of protest.

17:32