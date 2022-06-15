2,263 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

Section
Thailand
General

published : 15 Jun 2022 at 08:10

writer: Online Reporters

A child wearing a protective mask inspects an aquarium at SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World at Siam Paragon shopping complex, which reopened its doors after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakul)
The country registered 2,263 more Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 1,833 new cases and 19 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,109 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,490,330 Covid-19 cases, including 2,267,325 cases this year, with 4,438,793 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,386 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,688 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

