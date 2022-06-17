Section
Navy drill preps for chemical, nuke war
Thailand
General

Navy drill preps for chemical, nuke war

published : 17 Jun 2022 at 04:07

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

A helicopter works to disperse an oil spill during an annual joint drill conducted by the Royal Thai Navy and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre. The exercise was held off Koh Samet in Rayong. Nutthawat Wicheanbut
A drill aimed at preparing naval combatant forces for fighting in a war involving the use of chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear weapons is being conducted.

The drill is a refresher course carried out as part of the Royal Thai Navy's (RTN) plan to ensure troops are ready to respond to any security threats, said RAdm Thanin Thipso, director-general of the Naval Science Department.

The exercise also deals with training in the response to specific types of disasters including hazardous chemical leaks and leaks of radioactive materials, and is being conducted on Koh Samet in Rayong, said RAdm Thanin.

"The training is conducted both on land and on ship, which in this case is the HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, the only RTN warship equipped with a stealth system suitable for operating in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare," he said.

"If other warships are used for the same purpose, troops would have to wear personal protection equipment (PPE), which comes in four types depending on its ability to withstand different levels of concentration of chemicals, biological substances, and nuclear and radioactive materials."

Real terrorist attacks in other countries such as one involving the use of concentrated chlorine are simulated in the drill, he said.

Other exercises include training in oil spill response and sea rescues.

