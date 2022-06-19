Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Warrants out for 2 alleged Taiwan murder accomplices
Thailand
General

Warrants out for 2 alleged Taiwan murder accomplices

published : 19 Jun 2022 at 14:09

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Santi Supa-apiradeepailin(centre) surrenders to police in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Friday after he became the prime suspect in the murder of a Thai couple in Taiwan on June 8. Police are now seeking two alleged accomplices. (Photo supplied)
Santi Supa-apiradeepailin(centre) surrenders to police in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Friday after he became the prime suspect in the murder of a Thai couple in Taiwan on June 8. Police are now seeking two alleged accomplices. (Photo supplied)

The Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrests of two alleged accomplices in the killing of a Thai couple in Taiwan on a charge of premeditated murder, a police source said on Sunday.

The source identified the two as Samart Sae Lee and Thanawat Poomkhemthong.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police had been deployed to look for the two suspects, said the source.

The arrest warrants for Mr Samart and Mr Thanawat were sought after Santi Supa-apiradeepailin, the prime suspect, surrendered to police in Chiang Mai's Chiang Dao district on Friday.

Mr Santi was immediately taken to Bangkok.

During initial questioning later on Friday, Mr Santi denied killing Prasert Norat, 32, and his 35-year-old wife Potjanee, who was five months pregnant with twins, claiming it was the work of a Taiwanese mafia gang. Police continued interrogating him overnight.

On Saturday, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Puridet, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner, said Mr Santi reversed his statement and confessed that it was he and two other Thai nationals - Mr Samart and Mr Thanawat - who killed Prasert and Pojanee in Taiwan over a drug business conflict, and that the two suspects returned to Thailand on June 11.

Mr Santi is wanted in Taiwan for the murder of Prasert and his wife Potjanee.

The bodies of Prasert and Potjanee were found in their BMW X4 vehicle parked outside Taoyuan high-speed rail station near Taipei on June 12.

Mr Santi was seen in security camera footage when the three had an appointment on June 8. He drove their BMW to the train station in the early morning of June 9.

He flew to Thailand later on June 9, landing at Suvarnabhumi airport and immediately proceeded to Chiang Mai. Accompanied by his father, Mr Santi surrendered to police in Chiang Dao district on Friday. He was charged with premeditated murder.

On Saturday, the Criminal Court, as requested by police, ordered Mr Santi detained for 12 days pending a formal indictment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Warrants out for 2 alleged Taiwan murder accomplices

The Criminal Court has issued warrants for the arrests of two alleged accomplices in the killing of a Thai couple in Taiwan on a charge of premeditated murder, a police source said on Sunday.

14:09
Thailand

Majority agree with use of 'soft power' to promote Thailand: poll

A huge majority of Thai people agree with the government's policy to use Thai "soft power" as a means of promoting the country's image and spurring the economy, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

11:34
Thailand

Most agree with removal of cannabis from narcotics list: poll

A majority of people agree with the removal of cannabis from the Category 5 narcotics list, saying the plant can be used for economic gain and medical purposes, but are still concerned it can be inappropriately used by children and youths, according to an opinion poll.

10:41