Canadian cyclist struck, killed by pickup

Joseph Scott talks with a police officer after an accident that killed his wife on a bypass in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A Canadian woman who worked for a non-governmental organisation was killed when her road bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday.

Pol Col Chairat Chananant, deputy superintendent of Muang police station in this central province, said on Saturday Marnie Scott, 49, died at the crash site on a bypass in Muang district.

Police and a doctor from Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital pronounced her dead at the scene.

Scott was hit by a pickup as she was changing lanes on the ring road in preparation for a U-turn, police said. She was cycling for exercise and to enjoy nature with her husband Joseph, 50.

The husband successfully made the U-turn before the pickup slammed into his wife, wrecking the bicycle. She was wearing a helmet at the time.

The couple worked for Christian Freedom International in Mae Sot district of Tak province. They and two children were on vacation at a hotel near the River Kwai Bridge.

The international NGO "aids, equips and advocates for Christians who are oppressed or persecuted for their faith," according to its website.

Mr Joseph said the pickup was travelling at high speed when it hit his wife, and he did not hear any sound of the vehicle braking.

Driver Chaiwat Chutoh, 23, said he thought the cyclist would allow his pickup to pass after he sounded his horn.

He said he was unable to apply the brakes in time to avoid hitting Scott's bicycle.

Pol Col Chaiwat said the driver was charged with negligent driving leading to the deaths of other persons. Police were considering other charges against him pending evidence to back up their probe, he added.