Illegal job seekers arrested on western border
Thailand
General

published : 20 Jun 2022 at 10:07

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A soldier intercepts a car and finds illegal entrants from Myanmar in one of the operations in Kanchanaburi province on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Border patrols on Sunday arrested 30 Myanmar nationals for illegal entry in two districts of this western province, police said.

The 12 men and 18 women were arrested at Moo 1 in tambon Thakhanun, Thong Pha Phum district; Moo 1 in tambon Bong Ti, Sai Yok district; and Moo 7 village in tambon Wang Krachae, Sai Yok district.

Six Thai guides, four men and two women, were also arrested.

During questioning, they said they travelled from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships in Myanmar before crossing the border into Thong Pha Phum and Sai Yok districts, where they were met by Thai guides who were to take them further inside the country.

They had paid 15,000-30,000 baht each to brokers who promised them jobs in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Bangkok.

The job seekers would be deported after going through legal proceedings at police stations in the two districts.

The Thai guides were charged with providing help for foreigners who had entered the country illegally.

