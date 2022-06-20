Chadchart orders temporary halt to underground cabling

A dangerous eyesore of power and communication cables hang close to the crossover at the Sathon-Narathiwat intersection in Bangkok. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority is slowing moving its cables underground - a project it says began as long ago as 1984 on Silom Road. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered a three-day halt to the moving of electrical cables underground on Withayu and Sarasin roads, after it was reported to have caused traffic problems.

The pause was announced in a statement issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday. It is effective from Tuesday.

The work is part of a Metropolitan Electricity Authority project to move electrical cables underground along major city roads, for safety and to remove the tangled eyesore that has long blighted Bangkok.

The governor also ordered the contractors to ensure all manholes were properly closed with lids and road surfaces properly cleared in future. He said uneven surfaces were causing problems for vehicles.

"The BMA must act on behalf of the people. If the quality of the work is not good, it should be halted. Uneven traffic surfaces caused by groundwork have put motorcyclists in danger.

"We are serious about the people's safety. We have the authority to order the work to a halt," Mr Chadchart said in the announcement.