Deputy minister's father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment
Thailand
Deputy minister's father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment

published : 21 Jun 2022 at 13:07

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham and Online Reporters

Soonthorn Vilawan, left, chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation, reports to Rayong police on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)
Soonthorn Vilawan, the father of Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan, turned himself in to police in Rayong province on Tuesday to answer charges of the illegal occupation of land in Khao Yai National Park.

Mr Soonthorn is chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation. His daughter has  already been charged in the same case.

Prayut Phetkhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of Attorney-General (OAG), said M Soonthorn reported to Muang Rayong police.

He was being handed over to the Region 2 office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, headed by director-general Phichit Juthaprachakul. 

When Mr Soonthorn arrived, public prosecutors would immediately take him to court, the spokesman said.

Mr Soonthorn, his daughter Kanokwan and eight other people have been accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission of illegally occupying about 150 rai of land in Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri.

Ms Kanokwan reported to the OAG on June 10 to hear the charges. The deputy education minister was taken to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 2 in Rayong's Muang district and indicted.

She was released on bail with 300,000-baht cash and land title deeds as surety.

Her father failed to show up, prompting a police search for him at five locations in Prachin Buri with a warrant for his arrest. They did not find him.

The OAG decided to indict the deputy education minister and the nine others on June 7 on the recommendation of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The commission said it had sufficient evidence to take legal action against them over the issuing and use of three false title deeds to three blocks of land inside the park in Prachin Buri, her home province. Two of them cover a total area of 54 rai  inside Khao Yai.

Soonthorn Vilawan, centre, chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation, takes a bite of durian at a promotion for the 56th provincial agricultural fair on May 18. (Photo: Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation Facebook page)

Thailand

Indicted

Leading Prachin Buri politician Soonthorn Vilawan (centre), father of the deputy education minister, surrenders to answer charges of illegal occupation of land in Khao Yai park. His daughter has been arraigned on the same charges.

13:07
