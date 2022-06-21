Last suspect in Taiwan murders surrenders

Samart Sae Lee, 33, the third and last suspect in the murder of a Thai couple in Taiwan, surrenders to crime suppression police in Chiang Rai on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

The third and final suspect in the slaying of a Thai couple in Taiwan surrendered to Crime Suppression Division police at his hometown in Chiang Rai province on Tuesday, ending an intensive manhunt.

Samart Sae Lee, 33, wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for premeditated murder, contacted the CSD and offered his surrender, and was taken into custodfy in Wiang Kaen district on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was being taken to the CSD head office in Bangkok. He was due to arrive on Tuesday evening.

Mr Samart and his alleged accomplice Thanawat Poomthemthong were implicated in the double murder by Santi Supa-apiradeepailin, the prime suspect, after he surrendered.

Mr Santi gave himself up to police in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai on Friday. He was charged with premeditated murder. On Sunday afternoon, Mr Thanawat was arrested at a house in Nong Kungsi district of Kalasin.

Mr Santi is wanted in Taiwan for the murder of Prasert Norat, 32, and his wife Potjanee, 35, who was five months pregnant with twins.

Their bodies were found in their BMW X4, left parked outside Taoyuan high-speed rail station near Taipei on June 12.

Mr Santi was seen with them in security camera footage on June 8. He drove their BMW to the train station in the early morning of June 9.

He flew to Thailand later on June 9, landing at Suvarnabhumi airport and immediately proceeded to Chiang Mai, where he went into hiding. His father and other relatives handed him over to police in Chiang Dao district.

During initial questioning on Friday, Mr Santi denied killing the couple and claimed it was the work of a Taiwanese mafia gang. Police continued interrogating him, and he reversed his statement and implicated the other two suspects. He has alleged there was a quarrel over profits from drugs.