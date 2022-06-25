2,236 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

Students at Wat Song Tham School in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district on Friday wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during a campaign to mark Sunday’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 2,236 more Covid-19 cases and 16 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,313 new cases and 16 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,637 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,873.

There were 2,235 local cases and one imported case.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 22,786 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 22,458 the previous day), including 10,403 in hospitals (up from 10,289). Among the remainder, 1,149 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (up from 1,124) and 11,063 in home/community isolation (up from 10,874) while 171 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 602 were seriously ill with lung inflammation (unchanged) and 281 dependent on ventilators (down from 284).

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

On Friday, 1,892 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,511,777 Covid-19 cases, including 2,288,342 cases this year, with 4,458,416 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,575 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,877 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.