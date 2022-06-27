Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,735 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,735 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

published : 27 Jun 2022 at 07:44

writer: Online Reporters

Traditional dancers at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok perform before a large audience on Sunday while wearing face coverings on a voluntary basis to help stem the spread of Covid-19. The government lifted its mask mandate on Friday though advising vulnerable and infected people to continue mask use. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Traditional dancers at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok perform before a large audience on Sunday while wearing face coverings on a voluntary basis to help stem the spread of Covid-19. The government lifted its mask mandate on Friday though advising vulnerable and infected people to continue mask use. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,735 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,378 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 1,734 local cases and one imported case.

On Sunday, 2,138 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,895 others were receiving treatment (down from 23,313 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,515,890 Covid-19 cases, including 2,292,455 this year, with 4,462,388 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,607 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,909 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Ten SMEs, startups likely to tap into LiVEx this year

Ten small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups are expected to list and raise funds through LiVE Exchange (LiVEx) this year, according to Prapan Charoenprawatt, executive vice-president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and president of LiVEx.

09:23
Thailand

Dropouts in school 'by September'

The government is aiming to re-enrol all children who had dropped out of school by September, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Sunday.

08:14
Thailand

1,735 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

The country registered 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,735 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

07:44