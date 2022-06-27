1,735 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

Traditional dancers at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok perform before a large audience on Sunday while wearing face coverings on a voluntary basis to help stem the spread of Covid-19. The government lifted its mask mandate on Friday though advising vulnerable and infected people to continue mask use. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,735 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,378 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 1,734 local cases and one imported case.

On Sunday, 2,138 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,895 others were receiving treatment (down from 23,313 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,515,890 Covid-19 cases, including 2,292,455 this year, with 4,462,388 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,607 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,909 so far this year.