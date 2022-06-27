Phayahong is first Thai woman K-1 champion

Phayahong Ayothayafightgym wins the 45-kilogramme division at the K-1 World Grand Prix, a renowned kickboxing tournament, in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. (Photo: Ayothaya Fight Gym)

Buri Ram boxer Phayahong Ayothayafightgym is the first Thai woman to win a K-1 kickboxing championship, taking the title in the 45-kilogramme division at the K-1 World Grand Prix at Yoyoki National Gymnasium in Tokyo on Saturday.

After a four-round fight, Phayahong was declared winner, beating Sukawara Miyu of Japan with a score of 2-1.

Her Thai predecessors who won K-1 championship titles were all men - Buakaw Banchamek, Kaew Viriyalekgym and Kongnapa Viriyalekgym.



Phayahong's real name is Chanthakan Manobal, and she is from the northeastern province of Buri Ram. She is a cousin of Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa Blackpink, a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.



Phayahong is a former student of Nakhon Ratchasima Sports School and began boxing at the age of 9 years. She is now a student in the faculty of education at Kasetsart University.



Chanthakan was named an outstanding performer of the boxing coach reverence dance, or wai khru, on National Muay Thai Day, Feb 6, in 2020.