Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok to have 33 seats at general election
Thailand
General

Bangkok to have 33 seats at general election

published : 27 Jun 2022 at 13:07

writer: Online Reporters

The parliament convenes in session on June 9. (Parliament photo)
The parliament convenes in session on June 9. (Parliament photo)

Bangkok will have the most electoral seats up for grabs at the next general election, 33, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 16, according to the Election Commission's Facebook post on Monday.

Under the amended constitution, there will be a total of 400 MPs from constituencies throughout the country, up from the current 350, and 100 party-list MPs, down from 150, from the next elections, to be held in no later than 2023.

The ratio of MP per capita is 1:165,428.5975. The calculation is based on the country's population as of Dec 31, 2021, the commission said.

Bangkok will have the most constituency MPs - 33, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 16.

The numbers of MPs in other provinces are:

- 11 each in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Ubon Ratchathani;
- 10 each in Chon Buri and Buri Ram;
- 9 each in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Si Sa Ket, Songkhla and Udon Thani;
- 8 each in Chiang Rai, Nonthaburi, Roi-et, Samut Prakan and Surin;
- 7 each in Chaiyaphum, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Surat Thani;
- 6 each in Kalasin, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun and Maha Sarakham;
- 5 each in Kanchanaburi, Narathiwat, Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Ratchaburi and Suphan Buri;
- 4 each in Kamphaeng Phet, Chachoengsao, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Lop Buri, Lampang, Loei, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi and Sukhothai;
- 3 each in Krabi, Chanthaburi, Chumphon, Nan, Bung Kan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phetchaburi, Phrae, Phuket, Yasothon, Yala, Sa Kaeo, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu and Uttaradit;
- 2 each in Chai Nat, Nakhon Nayok, Phangnga, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Lam Phun, Satun, Ang Thong, Amnat Charoen and Uthai Thani; and
- 1 each in Trat, Ranong, Samut Songkhram and Sing Buri.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Thai Life Insurance seeks to raise B37bn in July IPO

Thai Life Insurance Plc (TLI) said on Monday it was seeking to raise up to 37 billion baht in an initial public offering (IPO) next month, pricing shares at 16 baht each in what could be the region's largest IPO this year.

14:37
Business

China Evergrande faces winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: A winding-up petition has been filed against giant property developer China Evergrande Group at the Hong Kong high court, the judiciary's website showed.

14:21
Thailand

Post-pandemic declaration this Friday, not endemic

NONTHABURI: The Public Health Ministry will declare the country to be in a post-pandemic Covid-19 stage on Friday, as the disease will likely cause only small and medium clusters from now, health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday.

13:53