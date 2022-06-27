Bangkok to have 33 seats at general election

The parliament convenes in session on June 9. (Parliament photo)

Bangkok will have the most electoral seats up for grabs at the next general election, 33, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 16, according to the Election Commission's Facebook post on Monday.

Under the amended constitution, there will be a total of 400 MPs from constituencies throughout the country, up from the current 350, and 100 party-list MPs, down from 150, from the next elections, to be held in no later than 2023.



The ratio of MP per capita is 1:165,428.5975. The calculation is based on the country's population as of Dec 31, 2021, the commission said.



Bangkok will have the most constituency MPs - 33, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 16.



The numbers of MPs in other provinces are:



- 11 each in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Ubon Ratchathani;

- 10 each in Chon Buri and Buri Ram;

- 9 each in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Si Sa Ket, Songkhla and Udon Thani;

- 8 each in Chiang Rai, Nonthaburi, Roi-et, Samut Prakan and Surin;

- 7 each in Chaiyaphum, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Surat Thani;

- 6 each in Kalasin, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun and Maha Sarakham;

- 5 each in Kanchanaburi, Narathiwat, Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Ratchaburi and Suphan Buri;

- 4 each in Kamphaeng Phet, Chachoengsao, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Lop Buri, Lampang, Loei, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi and Sukhothai;

- 3 each in Krabi, Chanthaburi, Chumphon, Nan, Bung Kan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phetchaburi, Phrae, Phuket, Yasothon, Yala, Sa Kaeo, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu and Uttaradit;

- 2 each in Chai Nat, Nakhon Nayok, Phangnga, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Lam Phun, Satun, Ang Thong, Amnat Charoen and Uthai Thani; and

- 1 each in Trat, Ranong, Samut Songkhram and Sing Buri.