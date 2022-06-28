Section
City Hall assures residents canal work is necessary
published : 28 Jun 2022 at 09:37

Premprachakorn Canal.
Representatives from City Hall have visited communities along Premprachakorn Canal in Don Muang district to explain their plan to construct embankments on both sides to secure the flow of flood water and improve drainage in the vicinity.

Narong Ruangsri, deputy city clerk, said the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Don Muang district office, the Community Development Institute and 1st Army Region have all spent time introducing the plan to worried residents.

He said the first foundation of the project would be laid on July 15 in Premprachakornsomboon followed by work getting underway in Na tha-arkatsayan and other communities in August.

Further redevelopments under City Hall's ambitious quality of life project include improving and building housing estates as well as increasing drainage capacity. Public utilities, city planners, local economies and public transport will also benefit later on, Mr Narong said.

"The work is divided into four stages, consisting of Ban Mai Canal-Grand Canal Village, stretching 580 metres, which was finished in 2019, Grand Canal Village-Song Prapha Road, spanning 5 kilometres, slated to be ready this year, Song Prapha Road-Chaeng Watthana Road, covering 10km to be ready next year along with the 10km Chaeng Watthana Road-Song stretch."

The embankments will increase the canal's depth and capacity, he said.

The project was first launched by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as a means to tackle encroachment, which has become increasingly common in recent years and is a major cause of severe flooding.

Meanwhile, the Community Development Institute will be in charge of moving the 6,386 families displaced by the work into new, lawful housing at a nearby estate.

