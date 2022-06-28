Air force investigating conscript's death

The Royal Thai Air Force will investigate the death of a conscript who was found hanged at a parachute training facility, RTAF spokesman AVM Boonlert Andara said.

The spokesman said Pvt Weerawat Trachuwanich, who was attached to the RTAF Security Command, was found dead at around 5.10am on Friday.

Pvt Weerawat failed to report for a routine morning roll call, prompting his unit to look for him. After his body was found it was taken to the Royal Thai Air Force Hospital and his superiors were alerted.

Later that morning, an autopsy examination result was released, confirming the private had died from the hanging and that no foul play was suspected, said AVM Boonlert.

On June 22, Pvt Weerawat told his superior that he was suffering stress and insomnia. He was then referred to the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and the doctors diagnosed him with depression. The private was prescribed medication and given some counselling. He was also scheduled for another doctor's appointment tomorrow.

AVM Boonlert said RTAF Security Command has started an inquiry into Pvt Weerawat's death.

Air force chief ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya has offered his condolences to Pvt Weerawat's family. Senior air force officers also attended the private's funeral in his home province of Buri Ram yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Corrections Department is probing the death of one of its specialist officials who was found dead on Sunday with a gunshot to the head at the Prachin Buri Central Prison where he worked. It is believed he shot himself. The department said a preliminary probe showed the official was heavily in debt with soaring personal expenses in recent months.