'Oak' Panthongtae quietly marries

Panthongtae "Oak" Shinawatra, centre, and his bride Natthiya Puangkham, third from right, are flanked by close relatives including Khunying Potjaman Na Pombejra, third left, in a group picture taken after the wedding. (Picture: Ing Shinawatra Facebook account, posted on Monday night.)

Panthongtae "Oak" Shinawatra, the eldest and only son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has quietly married his long-time girlfriend Natthiya Puangkham, an executive at SC Park Hotel.

News of the marriage, which was in May, was not reported until Tuesday morning, appearig on all media outlets - some with the headline "Surprise!".



The wedding was reported to be a simple affair, without fanfare, at the his residence in Bangkok's Khannayao district.



It was attended only by close relatives of the bride and groom. Thoe present included Panthongtae's mother Khunying Potjaman Damapong and younger sisters Pinthongta and Paetongtarn.



Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, Panthongtae's father and aunt, reportedly made a video call from abroad and gave the couple their blessings.



Natthiya, 35, is a daughter of Somyos Puangkham and Saranya Saengsang. She received a bachelor's degree in international business from Dhurakij Pundit University. She formerly worked with Rich Blue Property Co before joining SC Park Hotel.