OnlyFans couple surrender over sex videos made at resort

Pol Col Peerapong Thanapochai, superintendent of Wang Nam Khieo police station in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the couple featured having sex on an OnlyFans channel while on vacation in the district had surrendered and been charged. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The couple featured in three viral sex videos shown on the subscription-based OnlyFans social media platform have turned themselves in to police and admitted to recording them in a room at a resort in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Pol Col Peerapong Thanapochai, superintendent of Wang Nam Khieo, said on Tuesday that the couple reported to police investigators last week.

They said they had set up a camera inside the room and videotaped themselves having sexual intercourse without the knowledge of the resort management.

Three clips, each about four minutes long, were released two weeks ago and showed the couple spending time at a resort in the district before engaging in sex. The videos were made available through their OnlyFans subscription channel.

Police have charged them with putting indecent pictures or videos of themselves into a computer system via websites or other applications in exchange for membership fees from those who viewed them, and producing and distributing pornography, he said.

The offences carried a prison term of up to three years and/or fine up to 60,000 baht under Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Code and up to five years and/or fine of 100,000 baht under Section 14 (4) of the Computer Crimes Act, Pol Col Peerapong said.

He said the Criminal Division at the Royal Thai Police Office was checking whether they had criminal records.

When the check was complete, investigators would wrap up the case and submit it to the prosecutors, the Wang Nam Khieo police chief said.