Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats
Thailand
General

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

published : 28 Jun 2022 at 19:37

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A technician demonstrates the use of car booster seats at the National Institute for Child and Family Development, Mahidol University, in Nakhon Pathom province, in May 2022. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
A technician demonstrates the use of car booster seats at the National Institute for Child and Family Development, Mahidol University, in Nakhon Pathom province, in May 2022. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to waive tariffs on child safety seats until the end of next year to allow more time to promote their use.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the 20% tariffs would be waived until Dec 31, 2023, to ease the financial burden on consumers because the Land Traffic Act would require child seats in vehicles from Sept 4 this year.

The waiver will become effective after it is published in the Royal Gazette. The spokesman did not mention the date of the publication.

Mr Thanakorn said most child seats available in the country were imported. Locally made ones were scarce because of insufficient demand.

The newly amended law requires children under six years old to be restrained in a car seat or a special seat for safety in a moving vehicle

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chuan Leekpai rushed to hospital

Parliament president and House speaker Chuan Leekpai was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening with fever and chills, Thai media reported.

20:18
Thailand

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to waive tariffs on child safety seats until the end of next year to allow more time to promote their use.

19:37
Thailand

Committee set up to probe suicide attempts in prison

The Department of Corrections has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate three apparent suicide attempts by members of the Thalu Gas political protest group.

19:13