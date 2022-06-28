Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chuan Leekpai rushed to hospital
Thailand
General

Chuan Leekpai rushed to hospital

published : 28 Jun 2022 at 20:18

writer: Online Reporters

Chuan Leekpai chairs a meeting of the House of Representatives in Bangkok on May 31, 2022. (Photo: Parliament)
Chuan Leekpai chairs a meeting of the House of Representatives in Bangkok on May 31, 2022. (Photo: Parliament)

Parliament president and House speaker Chuan Leekpai was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening with fever and chills, Thai media reported.

Mr Chuan, 83, was admitted to Ramathibodi Hospital in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok. 

His personal physician said Mr Chuan will undergo a thorough examination, but his condition was not worrying.

Mr Chuan had suffered similar symptoms many times before, and he was told to visit the hospital immediately if he experienced them again, the physician said.

On Tuesday morning, the Democrat Party chief adviser joined a merit-making ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the parliament and performed his duties until evening.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chuan Leekpai rushed to hospital

Parliament president and House speaker Chuan Leekpai was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening with fever and chills, Thai media reported.

20:18
Thailand

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to waive tariffs on child safety seats until the end of next year to allow more time to promote their use.

19:37
Thailand

Committee set up to probe suicide attempts in prison

The Department of Corrections has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate three apparent suicide attempts by members of the Thalu Gas political protest group.

19:13