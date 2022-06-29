Section
2,569 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,569 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths

published : 29 Jun 2022 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19 vaccination continues at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Covid-19 vaccination continues at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 14 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,569 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,761 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

All the 2,569 new cases were local cases.

On Tuesday, 1,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,029 others were receiving treatment (up from 22,458 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,520,220 Covid-19 cases, including 2,296,785 this year, with 4,466,557 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,634 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,936 so far this year.

