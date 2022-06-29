Drug seizures on Mekong river bank

A Mekong Riverine Unit patrol with some of the 482 kilogrammes of marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom's Tha Uthen district on Monday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Combined patrols of the navy's Mekong Riverine Unit and local security officials seized a total of 1.4 million methamphetamine pills and 482 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in That Phanom and Tha Uthen districts on Monday night.

In That Phanom 1.4 million meth pills were found on the bank of the Mekong river in tambon Nam Kam, an informed source said.

In Tha Uthen 12 bags containing 482 slabs of dried marijuana, each weighing 1kg, were found on the river bank.

The drugs were seized for further investigation. There were no arrests.



Since the beginning of this year, more than 5 million meth pills and 3 tonnes of marijuana had been seized in this northeastern border province, all smuggled from Laos, the source said.