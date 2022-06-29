Wounded Myanmar villagers treated in Thailand

Thai health workers treat a wounded Myanmar man who fled Myawaddy to Ban Morker Thai village in Phop Phra district, Tak, early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Myanmar villagers injured during fighting around Myawaddy town, near the border, between Myanmar government troops and Karen soldiers have been treated by Thai officials in Trat's Phop Phra district.

Two Myanmar men with head and leg wounds crossed the border to Ban Morker Tai in tambon Wao Lay in Phop Phra district, seeking help.

Local officials addressed their wounds, which were caused by shrapnel, and then sent them to Phop Phra Hospital for further treatment. The injured men were 30 and 33 years old.

Sources said there was continuing fighting between Myanmar and Karen soldiers across the border opposite Ban Wao Lay Tai village in Phop Phra. Karen soldiers had taken the Oo Ka Yit Hta base from Myanmar troops.

The attack started on Monday with gunfire and mortar shelling. Reports said Myanmar government forces used aircraft to drop bombs on the attackers.

Sources said at least 20 Myanmar soldiers and eight Karen troops had been killed.