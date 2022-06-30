Daily Covid cases edge up to 2,695, deaths stay at 14

The giant guardian statue, right, still wears its symbolic face mask as a reminder of personal Covid-19 prevention for travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 2,695 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning, 126 more than the day before and continuing a gradual increase after two weeks of between 1,500 and 2,500 daily cases.

Daily coronavirus-related fatalities remained at 14.

There were 2,690 local cases and five imported cases.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

On Wednesday, 1,779 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,931 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,029 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,522,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,299,480 this year, with 4,468,336 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,648 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,950 so far this year.