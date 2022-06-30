Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Daily Covid cases edge up to 2,695, deaths stay at 14
Thailand
General

Daily Covid cases edge up to 2,695, deaths stay at 14

published : 30 Jun 2022 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

The giant guardian statue, right, still wears its symbolic face mask as a reminder of personal Covid-19 prevention for travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The giant guardian statue, right, still wears its symbolic face mask as a reminder of personal Covid-19 prevention for travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 2,695 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning, 126 more than the day before and continuing a gradual increase after two weeks of between 1,500 and 2,500 daily cases.

Daily coronavirus-related fatalities remained at 14.

There were 2,690 local cases and five imported cases.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

On Wednesday, 1,779 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 23,931 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,029 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,522,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,299,480 this year, with 4,468,336 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,648 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,950 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Philippine’s Marcos Jr sworn in, praises rule of dictator father

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday praised his dictator father's rule after being sworn in as the country's new leader, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.

12:20
Business

Japan's Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup

Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Thursday it has agreed to a buyout of its shares in a Myanmar joint venture with a junta-linked conglomerate, completing its exit from the market over the 2021 coup.

12:13
Thailand

Norwegian man found stabbed, alone in hotel room

CHON BURI: A 54-year-old Norwegian man was rushed to hospital after being found with a stab wound to his abdomen in a hotel room in Pattaya on Wednesday night.

11:55