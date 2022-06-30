Section
Thailand
General

Young Australian falls to death in Phuket

published : 30 Jun 2022 at 10:33

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The broken kitchen roof of the restaurant where a young Australian fell to his death from the adjacent hotel, in tambon Patong of Kathu district, Phuket, on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A 19-year-old Australian fell to his death from a hotel building in Kathu district on Wednesday evening.

Pol Lt Col Korkiat Boonplod, an inspector at Patong, said on Thursday that Joshua Connell fell from the sixth floor of a hotel on Rat Uthit 200 Year Road in tambon Patong about 5.50pm on Wednesday. He was wearing only a pair of shorts. He landed on the kitchen roof of an adjacent restaurant.

He said Connell and a friend had checked in at the hotel on Tuesday.

Staff of the restaurant were preparing to open for evening service at the time. They were startled by a loud noise on the roof above the kitchen.

He said some of the roof tiles were broken by the impact and fell to the floor of the restaurant.

Other details were not known. Police were investigating his death.

