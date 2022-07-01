Section
Execs linked to Koh Kut blaze
Thailand
published : 1 Jul 2022 at 06:18

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

TRAT: The provincial court has issued arrest warrants for two executives of Soneva Kiri, a luxury resort on Koh Kut, over a fire that left guests injured on March 6, according to Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, the assistant national police chief.

He was speaking after chairing a local police meeting to follow up on the case on Thursday.

Police spent three months gathering evidence before deciding to bring charges against three executives -- Sonashah Shivdasani, 45; Karl Michael French, 40; and Paphatya Awaiyawanont, 37, he said.

Mr French and Mr Shivdasani are British nationals, while Ms Paphatcha is Thai, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

Police are now looking for the two foreign nationals, he said, adding that Ms Paphatya turned herself in to hear police charges on Wednesday.

The two guests, a man and one of his children, were injured while fleeing the fire.

