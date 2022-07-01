2,354 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

People join a carnival parade at the first "We All Pride Bangkok" event organised by the Rainbow Sky Association Of Thailand to support the gender recognition bill, at Siam Square Walking Street on Thursday when the country logged 2,354 new Covid-19 cases and 16 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut).

The country registered 16 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,354 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,695 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,350 local cases and four imported cases.

On Thursday, 2,154 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,115 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,931 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,525,269 Covid-19 cases, including 2,301,834 this year, with 4,470,490 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,664 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,966 so far this year.