Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,354 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,354 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

published : 1 Jul 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

People join a carnival parade at the first
People join a carnival parade at the first "We All Pride Bangkok" event organised by the Rainbow Sky Association Of Thailand to support the gender recognition bill, at Siam Square Walking Street on Thursday when the country logged 2,354 new Covid-19 cases and 16 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut).

The country registered 16 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,354 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,695 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,350 local cases and four imported cases.

On Thursday, 2,154 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,115 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,931 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,525,269 Covid-19 cases, including 2,301,834 this year, with 4,470,490 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,664 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,966 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Online kratom sales okayed by House

The House of Representatives has passed a revised kratom bill that will enable people to sell kratom-based products online.

08:00
Thailand

2,354 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths

The country registered 16 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,354 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:49
Business

Developers need support from the state

Thailand could find itself at the forefront of the metaverse frontier if developers receive proper support from industry collaboration and the government, according to two creators.

06:26