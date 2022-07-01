NSC: State of emergency still necessary

Section
Thailand
published : 1 Jul 2022 at 11:14

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

People arrive at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The government still needs to impose a state of emergency law to cope with the Covid-19 situation and expects attendees of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting to understand, according to the National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general.

Gen Supot Malaniyom said on Friday that the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations is still enforced to better manage the pandemic.

"If the Covid-19 situation improves, which we expect to happen, and there is a possibility that all normal laws can be enforced, we will do it right away," the NSC chief said.

"Today there are still many conditions that concern the Ministry of Public Health and cannot be handled with normal laws. So (the state of emergency) must continue."

Attendees to the Apec meeting would understand the situation as Thailand has been able to handle the pandemic well, he said.

The country will host the annual Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting in November.

