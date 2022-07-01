Scouts take oath, parade to celebrate National Scout Day
published : 1 Jul 2022 at 12:58
writer: Online Reporters
Boy and girl scouts, Red Cross Youth members, marine scouts and air scouts from schools across Bangkok attended the annual oath-taking ceremony and parade to mark the 111th anniversary of the National Scout Day on Friday.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined the event, held at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng district, Bangkok. (Photos by Chanat Katanyu)
