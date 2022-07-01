Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Scouts take oath, parade to celebrate National Scout Day
Thailand
General

Scouts take oath, parade to celebrate National Scout Day

published : 1 Jul 2022 at 12:58

writer: Online Reporters

Boy and girl scouts, Red Cross Youth members, marine scouts and air scouts from schools across Bangkok attended the annual oath-taking ceremony and parade to mark the 111th anniversary of the National Scout Day on Friday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined the event, held at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng district, Bangkok. (Photos by Chanat Katanyu)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Taiwan PM: Hong Kong freedom, democracy 'have vanished'

Freedom and democracy have disappeared in Hong Kong, Taiwan's premier said Friday, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the business hub to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

13:46
Business

3M to exit Neoplast, Neobun brands in Thailand, some other SE Asain countries

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co said on Friday it will exit its Neoplast and Neobun brands in Thailand and some other Southeast Asian countries, and sell manufacturing assets at its Lat Lum Kaeo plant, as part of its strategic portfolio management.

13:45
Thailand

Scouts take oath, parade to celebrate National Scout Day

Boy and girl scouts, Red Cross Youth members, marine scouts and air scouts from schools across Bangkok attended the annual oath-taking ceremony and parade to mark the 111th anniversary of the National Scout Day on Friday.

12:58