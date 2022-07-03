One killed in shooting after brawl

NAKHON PHANOM: A member of an illegal money lending gang was killed in a shooting that occurred early on Sunday morning in That Phanom district of this northeastern border province, police said.

Pol Capt Nathapol Phosarn, a That Phanom police duty officer, said the shooting which occurred on the road to the customs office in That Phanom district town was reported to him at about 5.30am.



Police, rescuers and a doctor from the That Phanom Crown Prince Hospital rushed to the scene and found Tossapol Panlam, 20, from Buri Ram province, lying dead on the footpath. He was shot in the left side of the rib cage.



Also found at the scene was his colleague, Pittaya Klinkachorn, 33, from Uthai Thani province, who sustained injuries in the head and on other parts of the body. However, the injuries were from another incident which happened earlier in the night.



Pol Col Thawil Khamket, the That Phanom police chief, said the police learned from an investigation that Tossapol and Mr Pittaya, who were members of an illegal money lending gang, had earlier had a quarrel with a group of local youngsters while drinking at a liquor shop in the district town.



A fight broke out between the two sides and Mr Pittaya was injured. Tossapol took Mr Pittaya to the That Phanom Crown Prince Hospital for first-aid treatment of the injuries.



At about 5.30am, while they were returning home on a motorcycle, with Tossapol being the driver, they were met on the way by a group of about 10 young men who arrived on motorcycles. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired four shots. One of the shots hit Tossapol in the rib cage, killing him on the spot.



The group fled on the motorcycles after the attack.



