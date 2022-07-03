Man rushed to hospital after smoking marijuana in Pattaya

Rescue volunteers and beachgoers watch a man only identified as Seksan, who had breathing difficulties after smoking marijuana on a beach in Pattaya on Saturday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A man was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital for emergency treatment for breathing difficulties after smoking marijuana on Pattaya beach late on Saturday night, police said.

Police identified him only as Seksan, 29, from Prachin Buri province.



Mr Seksan told police that he had previously smoked marijuana only one time many years ago and never thought of using it again.



But after marijuana and hemp were removed from the narcotics list and marijuana had become widely available, he wanted to try it again.



He managed to get a stick of it and smoked while at the beach. He quickly became intoxicated and developed breathing difficulties, he said. He shouted for help and someone called police, who took him to the hospital about ten minutes after midnight.



Mr Seksan was admitted to Pattaya City Hospital and was still being watched by doctors.