2,428 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

Many people still wear face masks against Covid-19 when out in the open, even though it is no longer mandatory. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,428 confirmed new cases on Tuesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s figures did not include 4,079 positive results from antigen tests. This would raise the total to 6,507.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,917 new cases reported the previous day.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 24,792 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 24,435 the previous day), including 9,987 in hospitals (up from 9,848). Of the remainder, 1,178 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 1,127) and 13,622 in home/community isolation (up from 13,451).

Of those in hospital, 727 were seriously ill with lung inflammation (up from 705) and 318 dependent on ventilators (up from 300).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,049 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

The 22 people who died were aged from 22 to 92 years.

Bangkok reported three coronavirus-related deaths and there were five in adjacent provinces - two each in Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi and one in Samut Sakhon.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had seven deaths - two in Ang Thong and one each in Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The North reported no deaths.

The Northeast reported six - two deaths in Ubon Ratchathani and one each in Surin, Si Sa Ket, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.

The South had one, in Phuket.

Of the 2,428 new cases over the previous 24 hours, there were 2,424 cases in the general population, one among prison inmates and three imported.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,536,445 Covid-19 cases, including 2,313,010 this year, with 4,480,895 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,758 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,060 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 780,115 in 24 hours to 556.31 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,252 to 6.36 million.

The United States had the most cases at 89.73 million, up 45,685, and the most deaths at 1.04 million, up 144.