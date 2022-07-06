Section
Cannabis opponents should be open to wisdom, says health minister
Thailand
General

published : 6 Jul 2022 at 13:54

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

NONTHABURI: Opponents of the decision to decriminalise cannabis need to open their minds to the wisdom on the merits of the plant, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

Mr Anutin, who is also a deputy prime minister, was speaking at the opening of Thailand Herbal Expo 2022 at the Impact convention and exhibition complex.

He was responding to reported criticism and concerns over the possible negative effects of the policy.

Mr Anutin said those who accused the government and the Public Health Ministry of being irresponsible in making the move were acting irresponsibly themselves and had neither knowledge nor understanding of the matter.

He said the ministry, businesses, farmers, villagers and community enterprises were all aware of the benefits of cannabis and used it responsibly.

Mr Anutin said he did not see any booths selling cannabis joints at the exposition.

He urged his opponents to visit the expo and open their minds to local wisdom and the benefits of cannabis.

