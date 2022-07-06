Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut impressed by Swiss envoy's electric car, takes a test drive
Thailand
General

Prayut impressed by Swiss envoy's electric car, takes a test drive

published : 6 Jul 2022 at 16:13

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha takes a test drive in the Swiss envoy's Mini Cooper EV at Government House, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photos supplied)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha takes a test drive in the Swiss envoy's Mini Cooper EV at Government House, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photos supplied)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appeared to be impressed by the electric car that carried Swiss ambassador Helene Budliger Artierda to Government House on Wednesday, asking first for a ride and then for a test drive.

The Swiss ambassador visited Gen Prayut to say farewell upon the completion of her posting to Thailand.

After going through the formalities, Gen Prayut walked Mrs Artierda to the front of the Thai Khufa building, to see her off.

There, the prime minister saw the red Mini Cooper waiting to take Mrs Artierda back to the embassy. He expressed an interest in the vehicle and asked for information about it.

After learning that it was an electric car powered by clean energy, he quickly asked for a ride.

The embassy's driver took him around the front yard. Then Gen Prayut asked for a test drive.

This time he took the wheel, with the Swiss ambassador sitting at his side. He drove around, waving to news reporters and photographers. He was obviously impressed by it.

The ambassador and embassy officials left in the same vehicle after the farewell.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fleeing Chinese pair arrested after compatriot shot in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI: Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Chiang Rai after one of them, a woman, allegedly shot and wounded a compatriot as they tried to extort 3 million baht from him at a house in Muang district of Chiang Mai.

16:20
Thailand

Prayut impressed by Swiss envoy's electric car, takes a test drive

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha appeared to be impressed by the electric car that carried Swiss ambassador Helene Budliger Artierda to Government House on Wednesday, asking first for a ride and then for a test drive.

16:13
World

China foreign minister seeks 'new golden era' of ties with Philippines

MANILA: China's foreign minister said on Wednesday Beijing was ready to work with new Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to help usher in what he called a "new golden era" in the countries' relationship.

16:07