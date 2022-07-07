2,366 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

People flock to Bang Sue Grand Station to be vaccinated or receive booster shots against Covid-19 on Wednesday. The station, the country's main vaccination centre, has seen a jump in the number of vaccine seekers as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron are spreading fast. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,366 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Thursday.

This compared with the 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,428 new cases reported on the previous day.

As of Wednesday, a total of 24,904 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 24,792 on the previous day), including 10,211 in hospitals (up from 9,987). Among the remainder, 1,148 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 1,178) and 13,541 in home/community isolation (down from 13,622).

Of those in hospital, 757 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 727) and 329 dependent on ventilators (up from 318).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,234 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

The 20 people who died were aged from one to 94 years.

Bangkok logged one new death and there were four new fatalities in adjacent provinces - two in Pathum Thani and one each in Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had eight new deaths - two in Ratchaburi and one each in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi, Rayong and Chon Buri.

The North reported three new deaths in Chiang Mai (2) and Kamphaeng Phet (1).

The Northeast saw three new fatalities in Mukdahan, Yasothon and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The South had one new death in Phuket.

Among 2,366 new cases over the past 24 hours, there were 2,343 cases in the general population, 19 among prison inmates and four imported cases.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,538,811 Covid-19 cases, including 2,315,376 this year, with 4,483,129 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,778 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,080 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 817,356 in 24 hours to 557.52 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,477 to 6.37 million.

The United States had the most cases at 89.93 million, up 91,132, and the most deaths at 1.04 million, up 316.