Supermoon visible on Dhamma Day

A supermoon will be visible next Wednesday, coinciding with the Buddhist holiday Asanha Bucha or Dhamma Day, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said.

According to the institute, the full moon will be closest to the Earth at 1.39am early on July 14, when it will be 357,256 kilometres from the planet. The super moon will be 16% brighter and 7% bigger than an ordinary full moon.

Narit has arranged telescopes for those interested at its key observation sites in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao and Songkhla, and Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Chiang Mai.

Narit will also invite students at nearby schools to observe the phenomenon.