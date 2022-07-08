Section
Four insurgent suspects killed in three days
Thailand
General

published : 8 Jul 2022 at 17:44

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

About 2,000 people attend the burial of two separatist suspects in tambon Suwaree of Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Thursday. Both were killed in a clash with a security force at forest camp in tambon Suwaree on Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
About 2,000 people attend the burial of two separatist suspects in tambon Suwaree of Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Thursday. Both were killed in a clash with a security force at forest camp in tambon Suwaree on Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Four separatist suspects were killed in clashes with security forces over the past three days in the southern border provinces of Yala and Narathiwat.

Two of them were killed during the siege of a house in Ban Mai Kaen village in tambon Noen Ngam of Yala's Raman district about 6am on Friday.

They were identified as Alwa Samabo, 42, and Hamso Walo.

Officials said bomb components, two assault rifles and a pistol were found in the house.

Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th army, said the two belonged the Pulo 5G insurgent group. One was a drug trafficker who helped finance the insurgency.

He said that during the siege two men opened fire to cover the escape of other people in the house. Six suspects later surrendered. One was identified as Masal Malaseng, 42.

On Wednesday two insurgent suspects were killed at a camp in a forest on Khao Sawo mountain in Rueso district of Narathiwat. Security forces seized three assault rifles and three pistols. There were 10  sleeping tents and a kitchen tent.

Officials said 6-7 suspects exchanged shots with the security force. Two shooters were killed. They were Sulkiflee Masamaeng and Adae Jehmoo, both from tambon Suwaree in Rue So district, and both were wanted on several arrest warrants.

About 2,000 local residents attended their burial on Thursday. Most were young people. They shouted slogans in Malay dialect about freedom and praised the dead men as warriors.

Villagers attend the burial of two separatist suspects in tambon Suwaree in Rueso district, Narathiwat, on Thursday. (Video clip supplied by Abdullah Benjakat)

