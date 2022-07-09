Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Surat Thani expects B833m from five-day holiday
Thailand
General

Surat Thani expects B833m from five-day holiday

published : 9 Jul 2022 at 15:35

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Visitors taking ferry services from Koh Samui arrive at a pier on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani. (Photo supplied: Supapong Chaolan)
Visitors taking ferry services from Koh Samui arrive at a pier on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani. (Photo supplied: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A five-day holiday next week is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors to this southern province and generate 833 million baht in revenue from tourist spending, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Surat Thani office.

Nanthawan Siripoksapat, director of TAT’s Surat Thani office, said on Saturday that 74,182 visitors – 46,429 Thais and 27,753 foreigners – were booked to visit the southern province during the five-day holiday period, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday. Wednesday coincides with Asanha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day is on Thursday. 

The hotel occupancy rate was 50.94%, with the average stay 3.89 nights per person, Ms Nanthawan said.

Tourist arrivals were expected to generate 833.18 million baht to the local economy during this holiday period - 330.16 million baht from Thai visitors and 503.02 million baht from foreign tourists.

The average spending for Thai visitors was forecast at 3,121.10 baht per head per day, and foreign visitors at 3,700.32 baht, said Ms Nanthawan.

The Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan and scuba driving on Koh Tao were magnets for young visitors to this southern province. Other tourist sites were also popular among tourists, she said.

The number of flights on Bangkok-Koh Samui route will increase to 19-24 a day, while the number of flights between Bangkok and Surat Thani will increase to 41-52 flights a day, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Flash flood kills 16 at Indian pilgrimage site

Sixteen people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, and rescuers are searching for dozens more missing, after flash floods swept away hundreds of tents near a popular Hindu pilgrimage site, officials said on Saturday.

16:00
World

Protesters storm Sri Lanka president's home

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s prime minister on Saturday called an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president’s official residence in Colombo, amid growing anger over the government’s handling of an economic crisis.

15:58
Thailand

Surat Thani expects B833m from five-day holiday

SURAT THANI: A five-day holiday next week is expected to attract more than 70,000 visitors to this southern province and generate 833 million baht in revenue from tourist spending, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Surat Thani office.

15:35